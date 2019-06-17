Man who police say was killed after attacking an off-duty officer in Costco was a 'gentle giant,' cousin says

(CNN) The cousin of a man shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in a California Costco has questions about what happened because the shooting victim was nonverbal and had an intellectual disability, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Police have said the victim, identified by the Corona Police Department as 32-year-old Kenneth French, of Riverside, assaulted an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer in an unprovoked attack before the shooting.

The officer, who was reportedly holding a young child while shopping with his family when French attacked him, shot and killed French and also shot two members of his family, police said.

Lt. Jeff Edwards of the Corona police told reporters just after the incident that police believed the shooting resulted from an argument.

Police respond to a fatal shooting at the Corona Costco.

"From my understanding, from some people we talked to, there was apparently an argument inside," Edwards said. "Some type of argument and ensued into a gun shot."

