Former NBA player Anthony Grundy arrested in fatal hit-and-run

(CNN) Former NBA player Anthony Grundy has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.

Grundy told police he knew he hit something while driving on the highway the night of June 7 but didn't stop, WAVE reported. A woman who was trying to cross the road died after being struck, WAVE said. Her name was not immediately available.

Grundy was charged not having a license or insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid, WAVE reported.

CNN affiliate WTVD reported that Grundy appeared in court Saturday and pleaded not guilty.

