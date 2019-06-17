Prince Harry picks up Diana's mantle on landmine removal

London (CNN) Prince Harry has urged governments around the world to finally clear Angola of landmines, continuing the work of his mother, Princess Diana, who famously walked through minefields in the war-torn country months before her death.

Diana made landmine removal a focal point of her humanitarian work, and drew international attention to the issue when she visited the Angolan province of Cuando Cubango in January 1997 with the Halo Trust charity.

Images of her wearing protective gear as she witnessed mine-clearing efforts prompted worldwide efforts to restrict the use of mines in war. In a speech on Monday, Harry referenced that famous walk and urged that demining efforts remain on the international agenda.

"I was told just the other day of the positive transformation in Huambo since my mother walked that minefield all those years ago," he said during a speech at think tank Chatham House in London. "What is less well-known is the impact landmines can have on conservation and wildlife, and therefore the economy."

"Angola is an important example of a country leading the way in clearing the remnants of war," he added.

