Anthony Davis is joining forces with LeBron James, as Pelicans and Lakers reportedly agree to trade

(CNN) Anthony Davis is on the move, and he's joining forces with LeBron James in Hollywood.

The Pelicans are trading the NBA superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who cited league sources. The Los Angeles Times also reported on the trade.

Per ESPN, the Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks -- including the No. 4 overall selection in Thursday's NBA draft -- to New Orleans. It's expected the deal will be completed July 6, according to ESPN, as that is the end of the free-agent moratorium.

The Pelicans also have the No. 1 overall pick in this week's draft, and they're expected to take Zion Williamson

But right now, the focus is on Los Angeles. The trade instantly takes the Lakers from laughing stock to a potential title contender next season.