Buttigieg cancels top-dollar California fundraisers to focus on officer-involved shooting in South Bend

(CNN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg will no longer travel to California for a series of top dollar fundraisers on Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesman for the campaign tells CNN, and instead will stay in South Bend, Indiana, to handle the fallout from an officer-involved shooting that happened early on Sunday morning.

Buttigieg already canceled multiple events and meetings in New York that were scheduled for Monday and called a late-night press conference in South Bend to address the shooting, pledging to work to get to the bottom of what happened.

"We have canceled upcoming campaign events so that Mayor Pete can be with the South Bend community after the officer-involved shooting," the spokesman said.

Buttigieg was scheduled to headline a string of events in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, including an event hosted by Nicole Avant, a Hollywood bundler who helped raise roughly $800,000 for then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, on Tuesday and a top-dollar fundraiser at the home of TV producer Ryan Murphy and his husband, David Miller, on Wednesday.

The events were part of an end of June money sprint aimed at posting the largest fundraising number possible by the end of the Federal Election Commission's second fundraising quarter at the end of the month.

Read More