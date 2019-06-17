Murkowski joins McConnell's opposition to election security proposals, setting up clash with House

(CNN) Senate GOP resistance is building over Democratic measures to bolster security around US elections, setting the stage for a partisan clash with the House over imposing tougher safeguards ahead of 2020.

In the latest sign of the escalating standoff, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska dismissed calls Monday for election security legislation, while also rejecting a push by Democratic lawmakers to require campaigns to disclose to federal authorities if foreign nationals offer them help in presidential elections. It's the latest sign of how the topic of election security has suddenly become a flashpoint in Congress amid President Donald Trump's all-out assault on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

"I'm not sure why we need to have one," Murkowski said when asked if she believed the Senate should advance an election security bill. "I know there are some who believe we have to do more election reform. I think some of it is calculated to add, I think, additional fuel to the Mueller report and the aftermath of that."

Murkowski also said she expected campaigns to voluntarily report offers of foreign interference to federal authorities, saying legislation to mandate such disclosure would amount to "political fodder."

"It seems to me that good sense would say you should report that, and we ought not need to legislate it," Murkowski said. "The effort to sort of capture the news of the moment and the tweet of the day and legislate in a response that is designed, again, just for more political fodder. "

