Washington (CNN) Rep. Katie Porter announced Monday that she is in favor of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, becoming one of the first Democrats who won Republican districts in 2018 to support such a move.

The freshman Democrat tweeted a video in which she said, "After weeks of study, deliberation and conversations with Orange County families, I've decided to support an impeachment investigation of the President."

Porter, who represents California's 45th Congressional District, said, "I have not come to this easily," adding, "I know deeply what this means for our democracy."

"I didn't come to Congress to impeach the President," Porter said. " ... But when faced with a crisis of this magnitude, I cannot with a clean conscience ignore my duty to defend the Constitution."

Today I wanted to speak directly to the people of CA-45. There's been a lot of noise in D.C. and in the press about impeachment, so I wanted to share my thoughts with you. pic.twitter.com/ceri6lHwbY — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) June 18, 2019

Porter defeated then-Rep. Mimi Walters in 2018, defeating the two-term Republican as part of the House's blue wave. Porter was one of 35 new female lawmakers elected to Congress in 2018.

Read More