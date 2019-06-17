Joe Biden is talking *really* big about the 2020 map

Washington (CNN) Joe Biden isn't the Democratic presidential nominee just yet, but that fact didn't stop him from making a very bold prediction on Monday.

"If I'm your nominee, I'm winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not, and I believe we can win Texas and Florida," Biden said at the Poor People's Moral Action Congress in Washington. "Look at the polling there now. ... I have no intention of walking away."

BOLD!

Is this just empty rhetoric from Biden? Or is there a real chance he could actually win some -- or all -- of those states if he is the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee?

Start here: In the last five presidential elections, the Democratic nominee has won any of these five states only three total times. (Barack Obama won Florida in 2008 and 2012 and won North Carolina in 2008). That breaks out to a 12% win rate. Which isn't very good!