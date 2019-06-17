Mike Pence's communications director is leaving

Washington (CNN)Vice President Mike Pence's communications director Jarrod Agen is leaving the administration after two and a half years, CNN has learned. Agen was one of the vice president's most trusted advisers who held multiple roles in Pence's office.
In a statement Monday, Pence thanked Agen for his work.
"From traveling abroad for major international trips, to weekly travel across the country, Jarrod was a leader and deeply valued member of my team. I will always be grateful for his service, hard work, integrity, and friendship and he will be missed. Karen and I wish Jarrod, Bettina, and the boys every blessing," Pence said.
A source familiar with the move said Agen is expected to take a role at Lockheed Martin after he leaves the White House at the end of the month.
Pence's former chief of staff, Nick Ayers, left the administration last December after he turned down President Donald Trump's offer to replace John Kelly as chief of staff because he was unwilling to commit to a two-year timeline. Agen acted as Pence's interim chief of staff until Ayers was later replaced by Marc Short, the former legislative affairs director in the West Wing.
It's unclear who will replace Agen, but his slot won't be the only communications role that the administration will have to fill.
On Thursday, Trump announced that press secretary Sarah Sanders will step down from her role at the end of the month. He encouraged her to run for governor of Arkansas, which sources say she is actively considering.