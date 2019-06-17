Mike Pence's communications director is leaving

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's communications director Jarrod Agen is leaving the administration after two and a half years, CNN has learned. Agen was one of the vice president's most trusted advisers who held multiple roles in Pence's office.

In a statement Monday, Pence thanked Agen for his work.

"From traveling abroad for major international trips, to weekly travel across the country, Jarrod was a leader and deeply valued member of my team. I will always be grateful for his service, hard work, integrity, and friendship and he will be missed. Karen and I wish Jarrod, Bettina, and the boys every blessing," Pence said.

A source familiar with the move said Agen is expected to take a role at Lockheed Martin after he leaves the White House at the end of the month.

Pence's former chief of staff, Nick Ayers , left the administration last December after he turned down President Donald Trump's offer to replace John Kelly as chief of staff because he was unwilling to commit to a two-year timeline. Agen acted as Pence's interim chief of staff until Ayers was later replaced by Marc Short, the former legislative affairs director in the West Wing.

