White House not inviting Israel to Bahrain summit

Washington (CNN) The White House is scrapping plans to invite Israeli government officials to its economic conference in Bahrain later this month, a Trump administration official said.

The White House had previously planned to invite an Israeli government delegation to attend the summit alongside finance ministers from several Arab countries and businessmen, sources familiar with the matter said.

"This is a workshop where we will present our economic vision for the Palestinian people. As such, we want the focus to be on the economic aspect, not the political," the administration official said, confirming that Israel would not be invited to attend.

The news comes as the Trump administration has decided to delay the announcement of its political plan until after the Israeli elections in September.

