Mistrial declared on murder counts in trial of Benghazi suspect

Washington (CNN) A federal judge on Monday declared a mistrial on 15 criminal charges against Benghazi conspirator Mustafa al-Imam, including murder charges related to the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and other Americans, after the jury couldn't reach an agreement on al-Imam's guilt.

The jury previously found al-Imam guilty on two charges related to the September 11, 2012, attacks, including conspiracy to support terrorism.

The jurors wrote to the judge on Monday that they had "not been able to come to unanimous agreement on any of the remaining counts."

Judge Casey Cooper of the DC District Court dismissed the jury after almost three weeks of deliberations, according to the court record.

This story is breaking and will be updated.