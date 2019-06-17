Frito-Lay recalls some barbecue chips because they might contain milk

(CNN) Allergic to milk products? You may want to check your pantry.

Consumers with a "severe sensitivity to milk" risk a potentially fatal allergic reaction if they eat the chips, Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Food and Drug Administration

The company said flavoring of another chip was mistakenly inserted in some bags of the lightly salted barbecue variety, which isn't made with milk products.

Frito-Lay Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Lay's Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips https://t.co/BAN07tpPrg pic.twitter.com/WnFSHwAW6y — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) June 17, 2019

The chips are sold in 7.75-ounce bags with a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Aug. 27, 2019, and a manufacturing code that includes the numbers 2 and 9.

