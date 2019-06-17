Your Facebook profile can indicate if you have a medical condition, a study finds

(CNN) Your social media could reveal a lot more about you than you think.

Say, for example, whether you have a medical condition.

In a new study, researchers were able to predict 21 types of medical conditions -- ranging from pregnancy to skin disorders -- by analyzing people's Facebook profiles.

Facebook status updates were "particularly effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions including anxiety, depression and psychoses," the study found.

The study will be published June 19 in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published since 2006