Boston schools will offer free menstrual supplies for students starting this fall

(CNN) For many female students when they get their period, this is the reality: Lacking access to a pad or a tampon, they go home.

This in turn leads to days of missed classes, lower grades and ultimately, poorer education.

It's an experience that is familiar to one in every five girls in the US, according to a recent survey by Always , the feminine hygiene brand.

And it's an experience that Boston Public Schools wants to eliminate. Beginning this fall, BPS will launch a pilot program to bring free menstrual supplies to schools teaching students in grades 6 through 12. A total of 77 BPS schools throughout the district will affected.

"This pilot program is about equity in our schools, and among our young people," said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh in a statement

