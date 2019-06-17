Scammers who posed as George Clooney arrested in Thailand

(CNN) A couple dubbed the "Italian Bonnie and Clyde" who impersonated the US actor George Clooney to sell their clothing line have been arrested in Thailand.

Francesco Galdelli, 58, and his wife Vanya Goffi, 45, who have been on the run for six years, were arrested Saturday in the Thai city of Pattaya in a joint operation by Royal Thai Police and Italian agents from Interpol, Italian police said in a statement.

In 2010, Clooney took the witness stand in Italy and accused the couple of fraudulently using his name and forged signatures to create a bogus fashion line.

Galdelli and Goffi also orchestrated a series of scams and frauds including selling fake Rolex watches online and sending their victims packets of salt instead of watches, Italian police said.

The pair were convicted and sentenced in 2014 -- Galdelli to 8 years and 4 months, Goffi to 6 years and 5 months -- by Italy's supreme court. But by then they had fled the country and were wanted on an Interpol red notice issued by Italy.

