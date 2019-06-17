Score a deep discount on refurbished Macs, iPhones and iPads

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love.

It's no secret that tech has been getting more expensive, but buying used or refurbished products is a way to score a reliable laptop, desktop, tablet or phone at a price that won't hurt as much. Currently the CNN Store now has a selection of refurbished Macs, iPhones and iPads shoppers can purchase for a fraction of the original cost.

First, let's break down the different refurbished levels for these products. With any of these devices, you'll find that it has been restored to its factory defaults, meaning that any personal data from previous users is gone and it will be as if the device was new. Refurbished devices have also been tested to ensure that they work and are up to snuff.

The product's grading will tell you a little bit about the cosmetic condition of the device. For instance, an "acceptable" grade might mean that the device will have some scratches here and there, but ultimately the functionality should be OK. If you want something that has less wear and tear, any device with a "good" rating and above would be your best bet.

If the product also lists itself as "renewed" that means an Apple authorized technician has vetted and tested the product to ensure functionality and the device is backed by a one-year warranty. A majority of the other refurbished products will include a 90-day with the option to extend.

Let's walk through our favorite deals.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac Renewed ($379, originally $1,199; store.cnn.com)

This 21.5-inch iMac is a fully renewed device that features Intel Core i3 Dual-Core CPU with 4GB of RAM. This all-in-one desktop features a sleek aluminum design, complete with an adjustable stand. This way you can find a viewing angle that is perfect for you. It also pairs a 250GB hard drive with a dedicated AMD Radeon graphics card. It has an "A" condition grade (on par with a "good" rating) and includes a one-year warranty.

Apple iPad 4th Generation 16GB ($169, originally $649; store.cnn.com)

With an "excellent" refurbished condition, this 4th Generation iPad features a 9.7-inch display in a great casing. You'll get a near brand new experience with an iPad that's free of scratches. Additionally, this iPad also features iOS 10, 16GBs of storage, a rear 5-megapixel camera, a 90-day warranty and more. And at just $169 you're saving quite a bit compared to its original price tag.

Apple iPhone SE 16GB ($134.95, originally $489; store.cnn.com)

The iPhone SE is Apple's powerful 4-inch iPhone. It was the solution for those who still wanted a small phone for one-handed use, but upgraded hardware for a smoother experience. And this refurbished model includes 16GB of internal storage, an Apple A9 processor, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a FaceTime HD camera on the front. It also comes with a 30-day warranty.

