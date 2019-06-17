These lightweight down comforters were made for hot summer nights

Confession: I'm a terrible sleeper.

And by that, I don't mean I have nightmares or wake up every hour. Rather, I'm really, really particular about temperature and sound.

In addition to a sleep mask and a white noise machine, a necessity for me is a lightweight comforter. They're ideal for anybody on those hot, sticky summer nights, and for those of us who run warm no matter the season, they provide a comfortable way to drift to dreamland.

For decades, down (or synthetic alternatives, for those with allergies) was the traditional filling for comforters. But these days, companies like Casper and Brooklinen have found new ways to provide even better quality sleep for everyone (and specifically, sweaty people like me!) by utilizing natural resources including bamboo, eucalyptus and many others.

If overheating has you tossing off the covers, consider outfitting your bed with one of these highly rated lightweight finds:

Crane & Canopy Luxe Down Alternative Comforter (starting at $129; craneandcanopy.com)

When the clock strikes bedtime, there's nothing like crawling into a super-soft, plush bed that's cool and comfy. You'll love the sensation of this 300-thread count luxury down alternative comforter. Since it's made from 100% long staple cotton, air can filter through the fabric, reducing night sweats and humidity. For parents or pet owners, the fact it's hypoallergenic and machine washable is a major perk too.

Buffy Eucalyptus Hypoallergenic Alternative (starting at $120; amazon.com)

I can't say enough positive things about this comforter, my personal favorite and what I cover up with every night. What I love is the silky-to-the-touch fabric that lies lightly, without smothering or conducting heat. The texture comes from a shell that's 100% eucalyptus, which takes one-tenth as much water to produce as cotton. It's great for an overheater like me — and for Mother Nature. It doesn't use any toxic materials, wicks moisture and fights dust, mites and mold. But mostly, it's ridiculously calming and comfortable.

Cariloha Bamboo Duvet Comforter (starting at $279; amazon.com)

Some people invest in cars, others in kitchen appliances. But for those who consider napping their sport of choice, indulgent bedding is a great investment. If that sounds like you, consider this luxe buy from Cariloha. It's made of bamboo, which makes for a deliciously soft material, and lets your skin breathe under the covers. Though it is ideal for every season, the lightness of the comforter makes it especially appropriate during the summer. And hey, maybe the rainforest-like appeal will tempt you to finally book that vacation to Costa Rica, Thailand or some other far-off land.

Casper's Down Duvet (starting at $250; casper.com)

It's fluffy. It's filled with duck down. It's for sure a smart option if you're bothered by night sweats. As one of Casper's top products, this comforter has your back (and your side and your front...). The cotton shell is breathable and was created to keep you at the just-right temperature: not too chilly and not over-the-top hot. In fact, the engineers who created this duvet were inspired by performance outerwear, so think of it as an upgraded, oversized sleeping bag!

Brooklinen Down Comforter (starting at $199; brooklinen.com)

Pretty in pink? Nah, for you it's about being whimsical in white. That's why this comforter from Brooklinen delivers on both aesthetic and feel. It's made of down clusters sourced from Hutterite farms in Canada, In addition to the sweat-fighting features, it has a 400-thread count sateen shell that will soothe all your senses. The Brooklinen brand has a cult following for good reason.