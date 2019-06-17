15 top-rated skin care and beauty products on Amazon

Story highlights Amazon offers a ton of popular brands skin care and beauty brands.

Top brands include rom Nyx to Peter Thomas Roth and L'Occitane.

Sephora and Ulta aren't the only places you can stock up on high-quality beauty and skin care products. Amazon offers a ton of popular brands, from Nyx to Peter Thomas Roth and L'Occitane. Amazon also has products from brands that you may never have heard of, but that are super popular and well-loved by reviewers on the site. And if you're a Prime member, you can often get products delivered within a day or two, which is huge if you realize just before a trip that you're almost out of your holy grail serum.

We've rounded up 15 of the most-loved skin care and beauty products on Amazon. Most of them have a perfect rating, and all of them have a rating of 4.5 stars or above. And just to show you how adored they are, we've compiled reviews from customers who couldn't be happier with what they bought -- so you can read exactly what they loved about their purchase.

Meebak Cica Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid ($12.27; amazon.com)

"I've been using this new serum and cream for the past few days and I have to say, my skin has never been more elastic and dewy period. The formula worked so well for my skin and I feel so much more confident with it! I love this new line of skincare and would recommend it to anyone dealing with premature wrinkles and dry skin! Not to mention, both serum and cream smell amazing!"

Nyx Butter Gloss in Creme Brulee ($2.98; amazon.com)

"I don't use NYX products often, but I was super impressed with this lip gloss! It goes on well and lasts longer than the average gloss. The Creme Brulee color is great to throw on when for a "no make up" look."

Evian Facial Spray ($13.50; amazon.com)

"Thermal water works wonders to balance the Ph of the skin, especially for sensitive skin. It can also be used to refresh the skin throughout the day. Some even use it to set their makeup because of the fine, even mist. I keep mine in the refrigerator and use it first thing in the morning after washing my face. My son has very dry skin, he suffers from eczema, and loves to use it every few hours to add a bit of moisture and refresh the skin... There's no leaking from the nozzle, no uneven spraying, no clogs, and all the water gets used up. If your skin is missing a touch of moisture, dewiness, need a new toner, or a way to refresh your skin with or without makeup, give this a try!

L'Occitane Smoothing & Beautifying Almond Supple Skin Body Oil ($50; amazon.com)

"This is my favorite skin care product. Bar none. You apply it right after the shower when you're still damp. It soaks right in and doesn't leave you greasy. Some other reviewers have said that they didn't like the smell, but I LOVE it. That's one of the biggest draws for me. You smell absolutely amazing all day! It smells almond-y and clean at the same time."

Nyx Ombre Blush in Mauve Me ($6.99; amazon.com)

"I was very surprised on how big the size of this was when I opened it! Packaged perfectly too... It's so BEAUTIFUL with a mirror also which I forgot about. If you look closely at it, there is a little bit of a light cream-like shade on the top which then blends down to the original color. It's perfect and couldn't be happier!!!"

Teddie Organics Rosehip Seed Oil for Face, Hair and Skin ($12.99; amazon.com)

"I absolutely love this oil. It honestly saved my skin from acne, scarring, inflammation and redness. I have sensitive/combo skin and it doesn't clog my pores or break me out. ... This stuff also goes A LONG WAY. I've been using it for over 2 months and I'm not even half way through it. Please consider purchasing it. I've tried so many products before that ruined my skin/made it way worse/did nothing and this is the one product that I noticed has made such a difference in my skin."

La Fresh Travel Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes ($12.95 for 50; amazon.com)

"These are the very best makeup removers I have ever used, and I've used quite a few different brands over the years. ... I was so impressed with how gently, quickly and easily they removed my makeup. They left my skin feeling clean and fresh and not dried out like some do. They come in very tightly sealed wrappers so you can toss a few into your purse or suitcase if you'll be away from home over night, or just want to reapply your makeup for the evening."

InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum ($17.97; amazon.com)

"This serum is magic. (It) soaks right into your skin. Your pores just pull it right in and your skin feels so soft plus it has many ingredients including vitamin C etc. that are so good for your face. My skin feels so soft, and I'm allergic to many fragrances but this is so light, it's almost fragrance free. I also have the cleanser from this skin care line and these products behave like something you would get at the Mac counter or at Sephora. ... They're all natural and cruelty free. So give it a shot. I'm glad I did."

Lamora Exposed Eyeshadow Palette ($13.95; amazon.com)

"Wonderful beauty product and I am a Sephora Snob! I would compare the quality and color palette to Urban Decay. ... Wonderful price and quality. I would highly recommend this to anyone who normally goes with a Sephora product or Urban Decay eye shadow. Colors are light and up to date, apply smoothly and easily and last fairly long with makeup set spray! Great product!"

Tonymoly Sheet Mask with Hand Cream Box Set ($18; amazon.com)

"Love this set! Comes in super cute packaging and gives you so much for a great deal! The hand cream makes my hands feel so soft and moisturized while the face masks help my face feel nourished and refreshed!"

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Lotion ($18; amazon.com)

"Experienced this stuff during one of my many hotel stays somewhere and just fell in love! It's a great non-greasy feeling lotion that just absorbs right in and smells good too. I am pretty particular about how lotion feels on my hands after I put it on and this is one of the best for me. I hate the oily and greasy feeling some lotions leave but this is just softness!"

Naturistick All-Natural Premium Beeswax Lip Balms ($6.95 for five; amazon.com)

"I am very picky about lip balm. That being said, this is the best one I've found. It has a nice texture, the flavors are great, and it keeps my lips moisturized for hours, unlike others that you have to reapply constantly."

Matto Nine-Piece Bamboo Makeup Brush Set ($12.99; amazon.com)

"These brushes are FANTASTIC! They are well made and great quality. They are very, very soft and feel wonderful when you use them. My favorite was the biggest brush, it is unbelievably soft and makes your makeup look fabulous. Totally worth the money. ... Highly recommend!"

Frank Body Coffee Scrub ($18.95; amazon.com)

"Just wanted to take a moment and write about this awesome product! The packaging is super cute. ...My skin is soft, glowing and moist! It smells delicious. ... Simply enjoying this coffee peppermint scrub with the natural ingredients! Affordable price and lasts for a long time!"

Nition Pro Straightening & Curling Iron ($69.98; amazon.com)

"This hair straightener worked great. My hair was so silky smooth it was just like I came out of the hair salon. I love that you can control the temperature so it did not burn my hair. When I used it to curl my hair the curls looked beautiful and stayed in all day. Great quality and great price."