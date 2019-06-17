Accidental cat filter derails political press conference

(CNN) A Pakistani politician suffered a major catastrophe when his press conference was live-streamed on social media last week.

A briefing by Shaukat Yousafzai, a regional minister in northwest Pakistan, was broadcast on his Tehreek-e-Insaf party's official Facebook page Friday, in an attempt to keep constituents in the loop about local issues.

But the video attracted attention for an entirely different reason -- unbeknown to Yousafzai, a staffer had left on a cat filter, meaning he appeared with feline ears and whiskers throughout the broadcast.

It didn't take long for commentators to pounce on the error, with plenty of pictures appearing online before the original video was hastily deleted, and the inevitable online mockery followed.

What have this official PTI KPK Facebok page has done with KPK Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai 😂 !

This is INSANE. @SAYousafzaiPTI pic.twitter.com/bttJt5FrdB — Mohsin Bilal Khan (@MohsinBilalKhan) June 14, 2019

"Yesterday, while covering a press briefing held by KP's Information Minister Shoukat Yousf Zai, a 'cat filter' was witnessed by the viewers which was removed within a few minutes," the party admitted in a "clarification" issued on Twitter.

