Couple use Twitter to rescue newborn girl abandoned on Indian garbage dump

(CNN) Vinod Kapri, an Indian filmmaker based in New Delhi, checks Twitter first thing every morning -- like virtually every journalist on the planet.

On Friday, something amid the relentless stream of content caught his attention: a graphic video of a newborn baby, who was left abandoned on a garbage dump, naked and wailing.

Almost moved to tears, Kapri showed the video to his wife Sakshi Joshi, who is also a journalist. "We were very upset," Kapri told CNN. "I couldn't watch the whole video -- I could hear her crying and that was enough," Joshi said.

Both immediately knew what to do. "Our conversation suddenly shifted to: 'We should adopt her," Joshi added.

So Joshi tweeted a request to her followers to send over any information they could find about the baby, saying she and Kapri wanted to adopt her if they could locate her.

Read More