(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Gloria Vanderbilt, fashion icon and mother of CNN's Anderson Cooper , died today. She was 95.

-- Beijing's leading drug enforcement body said the legalization of drugs in Canada and parts of the United States caused a spike in the amount of smuggled drugs in China, describing it as a "new threat to China."

-- After an Arizona family had a confrontation with police last month following an alleged shoplifting incident, a philanthropy group affiliated with Jay-Z's Roc Nation offered support.

-- Another American tourist died in her hotel room in the Dominican Republic, according to the resort.

--The Supreme Court sided with an Oregon bakery that refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

-- The cousin of the man shot and killed by an off-duty police officer at a Costco in California said he was nonverbal.