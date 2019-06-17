Breaking News

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Gloria Vanderbilt, fashion icon and mother of CNN's Anderson Cooper, died today. She was 95.
-- Beijing's leading drug enforcement body said the legalization of drugs in Canada and parts of the United States caused a spike in the amount of smuggled drugs in China, describing it as a "new threat to China."
-- After an Arizona family had a confrontation with police last month following an alleged shoplifting incident, a philanthropy group affiliated with Jay-Z's Roc Nation offered support.
    -- Another American tourist died in her hotel room in the Dominican Republic, according to the resort.
    --The Supreme Court sided with an Oregon bakery that refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.
    -- An 11-year-old hit a suspected home intruder on the head with a machete after the trespasser tried to steal electronics.
    -- The cousin of the man shot and killed by an off-duty police officer at a Costco in California said he was nonverbal.
    -- Multiple people were attacked by sharks off the North Carolina coast and lived to tell the tale.
      -- Taylor Swift released a music video for her latest single, "You Need To Calm Down," and it's filled with cameos. Find out which celebrities here.
      -- A tree thought to have inspired Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" has fallen.