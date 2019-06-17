30 dead in triple suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Three suicide bombers, two girls and a boy, killed 30 people and injured 39 others when they detonated explosives in Nigeria's northeast, emergency response officials said on Monday.

One of the bombers, detonated his explosive outside a cinema hall where soccer fans had gathered to watch a match on Sunday night in Konduga, a remote town in Borno State.

At least 24 people died according to Bello Dambatta, head of the rescue team of State emergency operations.

A few kilometers from the hall, the girls, whose ages are unknown, blew themselves up and killed another six people and injured 17 others.

"They positioned themselves in different spots in the same area. Most of the people who died were from the viewing center. At least 24 people died when he blew himself up and 21 people were injured," Dambatta told CNN.

