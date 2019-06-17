Ethiopia has been offline, and nobody really knows why

(CNN) Internet outages that prevented many Ethiopians from accessing online services have entered a seventh day, sparking anger and frustration among citizens.

Access to social media platforms like Whatsapp and Telegram have been restricted since June 11, according to internet monitoring service Netblocks

In the capital of Addis Ababa, business owners and journalists told CNN Monday they were using VPN to connect to the internet and access messaging platforms.

Tour operator Serak Tadele complained that he has been struggling to get online to book travel plans for his clients since the internet restrictions began last week.

"Every time there is a suspension of internet, we continue to use the business center at luxury hotels," Tadele told CNN.