New York subways celebrate Pride Month with new 'Pride Trains' and MetroCards

(CNN) To mark 50 years since the Stonewall uprising, New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority has put its own Pride logos on 50 train cars across the city.

"The Pride Train is now arriving!" reads a tweet from the MTA's Twitter account for subway service updates. "Come as you are and help us celebrate #Pride2019."

The logos will appear for the rest of June on 1 line trains, which run between the Bronx and Lower Manhattan.

Caught a Pride train! pic.twitter.com/TfjBMJDB4y — Sunny Ng (@_blahblahblah) June 13, 2019

The Pride Trains are one of several ways the MTA is celebrating Pride Month. There are new Pride-themed MetroCards with New York Pride logos on the front and a calendar of city Pride Month events on the back.

Half a million of the special MetroCards have been printed and are available at select stations until they run out.