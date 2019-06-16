This WWII pilot was missing for almost 75 years. On Saturday his remains were finally returned home

(CNN) Seventy-five years after a World War II pilot's plane went down in the Mediterranean, his remains have finally been returned home to Ohio for burial.

Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. James R. Lord went missing on August 10, 1944, after his plane crashed into the sea near Corsica. Lord was only 20 at the time and was engaging enemy gunfire in the Savona region of northwest Italy, according to a military news release.

Lord was presumed dead and his name was added to the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Italy, where more than 4,000 American service members are buried.

Lord was just 20 years old when his plane crashed in 1944.

He remained missing until last year, when divers spotted the wreckage of his plane and his remains on the sea floor.

A native of Conneaut, Ohio, Lord was returned to his family Saturday when his remains were flown to Cleveland. His casket was draped with an American flag and escorted by police to Marcy Funeral Home in his hometown.

