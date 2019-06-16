Washington state waterfront landowners are getting an unusual request: Take in dead whales

(CNN) Are you a waterfront owner who does not mind dead whales on your property? There's a special offer for you in Washington state.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking waterfront homeowners to allow their land for use for the decomposition of dead gray whales.

Mario Rivera and Stefanie Worwag of Port Townsend, Washington, have already said yes to the offer, which enables officials to observe the natural processes of the marine environment. Skeletons left behind after decomposition are used for educational purposes, NOAA said.

About 30 gray whales have stranded in Washington so far this year, the most in about two decades, according to NOAA.

The whales have mostly been showing up near inland waters in the Puget Sound and Salish Sea, decreasing the amount of space the mammals have to decompose naturally, officials said.

