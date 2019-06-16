A black Boeing employee found a noose over his desk. Now he's suing the company

(CNN) An African-American Boeing employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the aviation company alleging racial discrimination after he said his coworkers hung a noose over his desk.

Curtis Anthony alleges in the lawsuit that his colleagues at the North Charleston, South Carolina, Boeing plant also used the n-word and urinated on his desk. He is suing over discrimination on the basis of race, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of the Family Medical Leave Act and breach of contract.

Anthony says he raised the issues with his supervisors and management, who promised his complaints would be addressed. But ultimately, the lawsuit claims, nothing was done.

"I hope that this shouldn't be tolerated in America at this day and time," Anthony told CNN affiliate WCSC in an interview. "This is not 1819, this is 2019. Regardless of color, people should say something against it and anything that's harmful against anyone."

In an emailed statement to CNN, Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said Anthony "is a valued Boeing South Carolina teammate," but "there is no validity to his allegations."

