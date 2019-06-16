Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband goes on hunger strike outside Iranian Embassy in London

London (CNN) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband has begun a hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in London, in solidarity with his wife who started her third prison hunger strike in Iran on Saturday.

The British-Iranian charity worker took the decision to go on hunger strike again Saturday after her daughter Gabriella turned five years old on June 11 while she remains locked up, her husband Richard Ratcliffe told CNN from outside the embassy on Sunday.

"She's not playing now," he said. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for more than three years in Iran on spying charges.

Ratcliffe also began his hunger strike Saturday and has pitched a tent outside the embassy to protest his wife's continued detention. "Hunger strikes in prison can be ignored whereas on your doorstep is a different thing," he said.

Nazanin took the decision to go on hunger strike after her daughter Gabriella turned five while she remains incarcerated in Iran.

"I've just spoken to her, she was saying she was feeling her body is beginning to slow down," Ratcliffe said. He explained he is also starting to feel the physical effects of no food but is drinking water and mint tea.

