Breaking News

Prix de Diane Longines: Channel storms to victory in Chantilly spectacle

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Sun June 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chantilly racecourse to the north of Paris is the home of French racing and hosts some of Europe&#39;s most prestigious events. The Longines Prix de Diane is a French Classic and the equivalent of the English Oaks. It also hosts the Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Chantilly racecourse to the north of Paris is the home of French racing and hosts some of Europe's most prestigious events. The Longines Prix de Diane is a French Classic and the equivalent of the English Oaks. It also hosts the Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Chantilly is an historic estate featuring the 16th century Petit Chateau and the Grand Chateau, which was destroyed during the French Revolution but rebuilt in the 1870s.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Chantilly is an historic estate featuring the 16th century Petit Chateau and the Grand Chateau, which was destroyed during the French Revolution but rebuilt in the 1870s.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Chantilly hosts the famous Museum of the Horse in the iconic Great Stables, which were built in 1719.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Chantilly hosts the famous Museum of the Horse in the iconic Great Stables, which were built in 1719.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The Hippodrome de Chantilly features three interlinked tracks surrounded by woodland in France&#39;s main horse racing center. The first race was held here in 1834 with the grandstand added in 1879.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
The Hippodrome de Chantilly features three interlinked tracks surrounded by woodland in France's main horse racing center. The first race was held here in 1834 with the grandstand added in 1879.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
The Prix de Diane, established in 1843, is a fixture on the French sporting and cultural calendar and attracts the cream of Paris society for a day out at the races.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
The Prix de Diane, established in 1843, is a fixture on the French sporting and cultural calendar and attracts the cream of Paris society for a day out at the races.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
June&#39;s Prix de Diane is a 2,100-meter (1 mile 2½ furlongs) race for three-year-old fillies, known as the French Oaks in reference to the English fillies&#39; Classic at Epsom the day before the Derby.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
June's Prix de Diane is a 2,100-meter (1 mile 2½ furlongs) race for three-year-old fillies, known as the French Oaks in reference to the English fillies' Classic at Epsom the day before the Derby.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Laurens (center) beat Godolphin&#39;s Musis Amica (right) and Homerique to victory in the Prix de Dianes in 2018.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Laurens (center) beat Godolphin's Musis Amica (right) and Homerique to victory in the Prix de Dianes in 2018.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Chantilly was used for horse racing scenes in the 1985 James Bond film &quot;A View to a Kill,&quot; featuring Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) as the evil villain.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Chantilly was used for horse racing scenes in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill," featuring Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) as the evil villain.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
The race meeting is a chance for Parisians to escape the city, dress up and enjoy a day in the magnificent surroundings of Chantilly.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
The race meeting is a chance for Parisians to escape the city, dress up and enjoy a day in the magnificent surroundings of Chantilly.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Parisian elegance and equine excellence are on show at Chantilly for the Prix de Diane.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Parisian elegance and equine excellence are on show at Chantilly for the Prix de Diane.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
The race attracts a purse of &amp;euro;1 million ($1.13M) with the winning connections taking home about &amp;euro;570,000 ($643,000).
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
The race attracts a purse of €1 million ($1.13M) with the winning connections taking home about €570,000 ($643,000).
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Six winners have gone on to triumph in the prestigious Prix de l&#39;Arc du Triomphe, most recently Treve in 2013. La Cressonniere (pictured) won in 2016.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
Six winners have gone on to triumph in the prestigious Prix de l'Arc du Triomphe, most recently Treve in 2013. La Cressonniere (pictured) won in 2016.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
In 2016 and 2017 Chantilly was the venue for the Prix de l&#39;Arc de Triomphe, Europe&#39;s most valuable horse race, while its traditional home Longchamp was being renovated.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
In 2016 and 2017 Chantilly was the venue for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's most valuable horse race, while its traditional home Longchamp was being renovated.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
The Prix de Diane day is a day of garden parties and al fresco entertainment.
Photos: Longines Prix de Diane
The Prix de Diane day is a day of garden parties and al fresco entertainment.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Prix de Diane 12chantilly gallertPrix de Diane 13Prix de Diane Paris 9Prix de Diane Paris 10Prix de Diane Paris 7Laurens Prix de DianePrix de Diane 11Prix de Diane Paris 8Prix de Diane Paris 1 Prix de Diane Paris 6Prix de Diane Paris 5Prix de Diane Paris 2Prix de Diane Paris 3

(CNN)Channel stormed to victory at this year's Prix de Diane, one of Europe's most prestigious horse races, to win a share of the $1.13 million prize purse.

The Francis Graffard-trained three-year-old, ridden by Pierre Charles-Boudot, held on despite a late surge from the rest of the field with Commes finishing particularly fast.
Race favorite Siyarafina struggled against a strong 16-horse field, perhaps hampered by the wide draw. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori also failed to impress aboard Entitle.
"It's just unbelievable, I'm so pleased," Graffard told At The Races after the race. "It's all teamwork, my staff at home work really hard every day.
    "I was saying to my wife that you do this sort of job to live these type of moments. When you are at these moments, you think 'why do I do this crazy job, it's too much pressure'. I know why I'm doing it now."
    Read More
    Channel, riden by Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, crosses the finish line first to win the 170th Prix de Diane.
    Channel, riden by Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, crosses the finish line first to win the 170th Prix de Diane.
    READ: The most elegant garden party in the world?
    READ: Meet the 'Horse Barber' creating spectacular equine designs
    The Prix de Diane is the highlight on a nine-race card, a celebration of equine excellence and French fashion elegance in the surrounds of the majestic Chantilly estate.
    It tests the very finest fillies in the world but Sunday's event, dripping in glitz and glamor, is so much more than sport.
    World&#39;s most beautiful race courses: From beaches to frozen lakes
    World's most beautiful race courses: From beaches to frozen lakes
    It's also an opportunity for spectators to bask in the sophistication of a Parisian race day, where the outfits and hats are as much in focus as the horses.
    The timeless Chantilly Racecourse offers a fairytale setting for the festival of racing, with the overlooking Grand Chateau one of the most spectacular historical monuments in the world.
    Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news, features and videos
      The contest itself a 2,100-meter (1 mile 2½ furlongs) race for three-year-old fillies and the winner often takes part in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe later on in the year.
      The course includes an exhausting uphill home straight where many races are won and lost.