What a shot! 37 amazing sports photos

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his team's win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 13, in Oakland, California.

Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California on Sunday, June 16.

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12. It is the first championship in the Blues' 52-year history.

US women's soccer players Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe celebrate the team's 12th goal during their 13-0 victory over Thailand on Tuesday, June 11. It was the largest win in World Cup history for any team, men or women. But the team was criticized for the way it celebrated many of its late goals.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after teammate Klay Thompson injured his knee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 13. It was later revealed that Thompson tore his ACL. In Game 5, Warriors forward Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera hangs on a railing after attempting to catch a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game against Oakland Athletics on Sunday, June 9.

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Tom Schwarz, of Germany, by TKO in the second round of their heavyweight boxing match.

Jeffrey Henderson of the US competes in the men's long jump during the IAAF Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, June 16.

Allie Long of the US and Daniela Zamora of Chile battle for the ball during the World Cup Women's match.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is called for a technical foul for calling a timeout with none remaining against the Toronto Raptors during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 13.

Harry Bannister tries to protect himself after falling off Sitron during a hurdles race in Fontwell, England, on Wednesday, June 12.

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the US Open on Thursday, June 13. The tournament was played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard attempts a shot during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 13. Leonard was named Finals MVP for the second time in his career. He previously earned the title while playing for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso, both of the Mission Winnow Ducati team, ride during the fourth MotoGP free practice session on Saturday, June 15.

Italy's Aurora Galli, left, vies against Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood during the 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match on Friday, June 14.

A member of the grounds crew pops a chewing gum bubble while standing in the dugout while the Texas Rangers played the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Friday, June 14.

Malaysia's Muhammad Noraizat Binmohd Nordin attempts a spike during a sepak takraw, or kick volleyball, match in Kunming, China, on Wednesday, June 12.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, celebrates with fans during the Blues' NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory celebration in St. Louis on Saturday, June 15.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 9. Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon safely steals second base ahead of the tag from Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien on Friday, June 14.

Adam Burgess of Great Britain competes in the Final of the Mens C1 Final during the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Lee Valley, England, on Saturday, June 15.

Joe Stimson of the Storm scores a try as Kalyn Ponga of the Knights defends during the round 14 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Newcastle Knights on Saturday, June 15.

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin celebrates beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship on Thursday, June 13.

Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi heads the ball over Bulgaria's Anton Nedyalkov during a Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, June 10.

Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Australia's Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova on Sunday, June 16.

Drag racer Jeremy Ray's car flipped over after crashing into a wall in Topeka, Kansas, on Sunday, June 9. He was uninjured.

Sweden's Lina Hurtig celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal against Thailand during the Women's World Cup soccer match on Sunday, June 16.

Football fans show off the haircut design of a Colombian fan before the start of the 2019 Copa America football match between Colombia and Argentina on Saturday, June 15.

Boston's Brandon Carlo, bottom, is checked by St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12.

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot against Australia during the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, June 9. The tournament is taking place in England and Wales

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. react after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on Thursday, June 13.

West Indies cricketer Shimron Hetmyer ducks to avoid a bouncer during a World Cup match against England on Friday, June 14.

Belgian forward Eden Hazard kisses the ball as he is revealed as Real Madrid's newest signing on Thursday, June 13. Madrid acquired the 28-year-old playmaker from Chelsea.

Houston Astros' Jack Mayfield slides safely into second base for a double, beating the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Eric Sogard during the sixth inning on Saturday, June 15.

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, June 13.

Spain midfielder Virginia Torrecilla tackles Germany's Sara Dabritz during a World Cup match in Valenciennes, France, on Wednesday, June 12.