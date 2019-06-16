Trump national security team expected to discuss sending more US military force to Middle East in wake of tanker attacks

(CNN) President Donald Trump's national security team is expected to discuss in detail this week whether to send additional US military force to the Middle East in the wake of last week's attack on two oil tankers, according to two US officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.

It is not yet clear how soon Trump will be briefed and when a decision will be made, the officials said.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan hinted at the discussions Friday.

"When you look at the situation, a Norwegian ship, Japanese ship, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, 15% of the world's oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, so we obviously need to make contingency plans should the situation deteriorate but we also need to broaden our support for this international situation," he said.

According to the officials, the discussions are centering on the mission of deterrence and defense against Iranian aggression and what specific forces would be needed to conduct that mission.

Read More