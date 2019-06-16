Trump says he assumes his 'financial statement' will be released 'at some point'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump assumes his "financial statement" will "at some point" be released, he told ABC News in an interview that aired Sunday.

"They're after my financial statement - the Senate, they'd like to get my financial statement. At some point I hope they get it," Trump said.

Asked if he would turn it over, he said, "At some point, I might," adding, "it's a fantastic financial statement."

The President has refused to release his tax returns while in office, making him the only modern president to refuse to do so.

Trump told ABC News he is being asked for statements "they've never asked another President for."

Read More