Ocasio-Cortez says pressure to impeach Trump grows every day

Washington (CNN) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that the pressure to impeach President Donald Trump is growing with each passing day.

"And I think that it's justifiable," the freshman New York Democrat told ABC News.

"I think the evidence continues to come in, and I believe that with the President now saying that he is willing to break the law to win reelection ... that transcends partisanship, it transcends party lines and this is now about the rule of law in the United States of America," the congresswoman said.

Trump said in a recent ABC News interview that he would listen if a foreign government approached him with damaging information about a political rival and wouldn't necessarily report the contact to the FBI.

When asked how real the progressive frustration is with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's opposition to impeachment, the congresswoman said, "I think it's quite real."

