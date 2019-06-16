Ocasio-Cortez says pressure to impeach Trump grows every day

Washington (CNN)Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that the pressure to impeach President Donald Trump is growing with each passing day.
"And I think that it's justifiable," the freshman New York Democrat told ABC News.
"I think the evidence continues to come in, and I believe that with the President now saying that he is willing to break the law to win reelection ... that transcends partisanship, it transcends party lines and this is now about the rule of law in the United States of America," the congresswoman said.
Trump said in a recent ABC News interview that he would listen if a foreign government approached him with damaging information about a political rival and wouldn't necessarily report the contact to the FBI.
When asked how real the progressive frustration is with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's opposition to impeachment, the congresswoman said, "I think it's quite real."
"I believe that there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we are ... holding this President to account," Ocasio-Cortez said.
"I think there is a growing sentiment even among many of these front-liners -- as we call them, swing district Democrats -- that think we should at least open an inquiry and look into the abundance of evidence," she said.
"Ten counts of obstruction of justice, four with rock solid evidence, we have violations of the emoluments clause," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We need to at least open an inquiry so that we can look at what is going on."
Pelosi has been steadfast in her opposition to impeaching the President, but an outspoken bloc of members want Democrats to take a tougher stance against Trump. CNN previously reported that House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, lobbied Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry.
More than 60 House Democrats -- and one Republican -- have called for an impeachment inquiry as of Sunday afternoon
"Our decision on impeachment should be based in our constitutional responsibilities and duties and not in elections or polling," Ocasio-Cortez said.
"That being said, with the increase in polls," the congresswoman said, "I think the American people are now recognizing in a much broader scale the depth and the severity of the misconduct coming out of the White House."