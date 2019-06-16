5 storylines to watch in 2020's biggest week yet!

(CNN) With 232 days until the Iowa caucuses and a record number of Democratic candidates, the 2020 election is already in full swing. Every Sunday, I will round up the 5 BIG storylines you need to know to understand the upcoming week on the campaign trail. And they're ranked -- so the No. 1 story is the most important of the coming week.

Subscribe to The Point newsletter to get this Sunday update delivered to your inbox, along with political analysis every weekday!

5. Who drops first?: The The Democratic field is massive, but how long can it stay that way? Yes, no actual votes will be cast until February 2020, but at some point in the not-too-distant future, some of these longer-than-long-shot candidates have to call it quits, right? So, who should be on your "I quit!" radar?

Start with the three candidates -- Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock -- who didn't clear the bar to qualify for the first debates of the race later this month. (MUCH more on the first debates below.) They're the most obvious to drop, except none of them are burdened with either high expectations or large staffs -- the two most traditional reasons for being forced out of the presidential race.

Instead, keep an eye on candidates who may have tried to grow too fast -- in terms of staff and organization -- and could be running out of money sometime soon. Julián Castro might fit into that category. Ditto Kirsten Gillibrand.