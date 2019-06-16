Breaking News

Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 10:21 PM ET, Sun June 16, 2019

Gary Woodland celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019.
(CNN)American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.

The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.
The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.
Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019.
A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.

    CNN's Martijn Edelman contributed to this report.