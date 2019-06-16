Hong Kong protest: Large-scale march under way despite suspension of controversial bill

Hong Kong (CNN) Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Hong Kong as campaigners look to keep the pressure on the government, despite a move by the city's embattled leader to suspend a controversial extradition bill.

Large numbers of protesters began to gather in the city's Victoria Park just after midday Sunday, donning black and wearing white ribbons on their chests. Many carried bunches of white flowers to honor a man who died after falling from a building on Saturday while holding banners opposing the extradition bill.

"We buy the white flower to hope that he can rest in peace," said 23-year-old Michael, who works in concessions and only gave his first name. Like many others around him, he carried a sign saying "Freedom is Not Free."

Crowds in Tin Hau dressed in black,wearing white ribbons and giving out signs as they make their way to Victoria Park for today's protest pic.twitter.com/pa6rN1U63M — Helen Regan (@hcregan) June 16, 2019

On Saturday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the top official in Hong Kong, said passage of the bill would be suspended and a second reading due to take place this month canceled. There is no timeline for discussions around the bill to resume, Lam said, and she indicated it likely will not pass this year

But for the protesters, a suspension is not enough. They fear the bill could be used to extradite residents to mainland China for political or inadvertent business offenses and are pushing for it to be shelved completely.

