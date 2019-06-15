Woman is arrested in the death of a former Arkansas state senator

(CNN) Arkansas authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith.

State Police and Randolph County Sheriff's deputies announced Friday that they detained Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, Arkansas. Criminal charges against her are pending, state police said in a statement

Authorities are not releasing more information on the arrest for now to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Collins-Smith's death is being investigated as a homicide, the statement said. Information on O'Donnell's attorney was not immediately available.

Collins-Smith was found fatally shot in her Randolph County home on June 4.

She was one of two Republican former state senators found dead in their homes within two days. The next day, Jonathan Nichols was found dead in his Oklahoma home after reports of gunfire.

