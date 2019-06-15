(CNN) Hours after a young North Carolina boy thwarted a home invasion with a machete to the back of his head, the 19-year-old suspect walked out of a hospital and got away, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood told CNN affiliate WTVD.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall, who had an arrest warrant in connection with the home invasion, was not being watched by a deputy when he was discharged from UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill Saturday morning, UNC Health Care said in a statement.

The sheriff's department has not returned a call from CNN seeking comment.

After showing up in the emergency room hours earlier with a head wound, Hall slipped out in a gown and holding a cup of water, Blackwood told the station.

County law enforcement and US Marshals were looking for him.

Read More