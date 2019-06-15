11-year-old North Carolina boy thwarts home intruders with a machete

(CNN) An 11-year-old Little League star thwarted a North Carolina home invasion when he came out swinging a machete, striking one intruder in the head, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy was home alone Friday morning in Mebane when intruders arrived, according to the sheriff's office, CNN affiliate WRAL reported.

While a woman knocked on the front door of his home, a man was breaking in through a window, the sheriff's office said. The boy told authorities another man waited by a car outside the house, the Raleigh TV station reported.

The man who entered through the broken window grabbed the homeowner's pellet gun and forced the boy into a bedroom closet, the sheriff's office said.

The child, described by the sheriff's office as "a star baseball player," left the closet, grabbed a machete and struck a blow to the back of the intruder's head, the station reported.

