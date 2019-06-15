United Airlines flight skids off runway at Newark Liberty International Airport

(CNN) A United Airlines flight skidded off a runway Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported when United Flight 627 -- which originated in Denver -- landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left and then skidded off to the left side of the pavement, according to the FAA.

Flights have been delayed until the aircraft is moved, the FAA said.

The left main landing gear was stuck in a grassy area, authorities said.

The aircraft was to be towed off the airfield after passengers left the aircraft via stairs and ride buses to the terminal.

