This Google Doodle celebrates a dance performed by Native American women

(CNN) If you're in the United States or Canada, you may have seen the intricately designed Google Doodle above.

It's celebrates the Jingle Dress Dance performed by Native American women. The dance, which originated with the Ojibwe tribe, serves to "affirm the power of Native American women," Google notes in an explanation of the doodle

The doodle was designed by Ojibwe artist Joshua Mangeship Pawis-Steckley.

"When I heard the Doodle was about the Jingle Dress Dance, I was eager to get started," he told Google. "Watching the dancers at pow wow is one of my favorite things to do."

Pawis-Steckley wanted people to recognize that "Anishinaabe culture is beautiful. That indigenous women are strong and resilient, and the voice of our future," he told Google.

