(CNN) A shooting inside a Costco store left one person dead and two others injured in Southern California, police said.

An unidentified man is in custody after firing inside the store Friday evening, said Lt. Jeff Edwards of Corona Police. The shooting stemmed from an argument inside the store, he said, but the relationship between the victims and the alleged gunman is unclear.

The incident is not believed to be a domestic dispute, Edwards said.

The Corona Police Department tweeted that the scene has been stabilized and there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community.

The gunman told authorities he was injured, and he and the victims were taken to hospitals, Edwards said. The extent of the injuries is not clear.

Read More