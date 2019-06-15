When he heard a Georgia venue wouldn't do same-sex marriages, he offered his own yard

(CNN) When Corey Forrester's sister told him about a venue in Georgia that refused to accommodate same-sex weddings, he decided to give couples another option if they need it.

The Georgia native took to Twitter to offer his own yard in Chickamauga, Georgia, adding he could even officiate the ceremony.

"Just throwing it out there but if you live near me and are affected by this you can get Gay married in my yard free of charge and also I'm ordained so there," wrote Forrester, a comedian known for his YouTube videos as the "Liberal Redneck."

Just found out a wedding venue near my hometown has announced they are not going to allow gay marriages. Just throwing it out there but if you live near me and are affected by this you can get Gay married in my yard free of charge and also I'm ordained so there — Corey Ryan Forrester First Of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) June 11, 2019

The venue that does not want to accommodate same-sex nuptials is near Lookout Mountain, Georgia, but Forrester said he did not name it because he didn't want people to attack it.

"I didn't want people trying to s*** all over an establishment, as wrong and backwards as I think it may be," Forrester told CNN.

