(CNN) A Colorado State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night while investigating a crash, the police agency said.

William Moden, 37, was at the scene of a wreck on eastbound Interstate 70 when he was hit, the state patrol said in a news release. He was taken by helicopter to the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, where he died.

The crash is under investigation, the agency said.

"Trooper Moden had a big heart and he loved his family and loved being a State Trooper," said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the state patrol. "All he wanted to do was make a difference."

"Our hearts are heavy and he will be sorely missed," the agency tweeted.

