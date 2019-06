Buttigieg: My DOJ, not White House, would determine whether to prosecute Trump for obstruction

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says that if elected, he would not direct his Department of Justice to prosecute the President over possible obstruction of justice charges outlined in the Mueller report.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg in an interview set to air Sunday on "State of the Union" whether he agreed with fellow 2020 hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris' assessment that her Justice Department would have no choice but to go forward with obstruction of justice charges against President Donald Trump. Buttigieg replied that his Justice Department would "be empowered to reach its own conclusions," and the less he would be involved as president, "the better."

"Two things are true and clear," the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said. "One: Nobody is above the law. And two: The prosecutorial process should have nothing to do with politics. The less this has to do with the President, the better."

The redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report did not make a decision on obstruction, but the 448-page report said that investigators also could not clear Trump of obstruction of justice and outlined several potential instances of obstruction. Mueller said publicly late last month that indicting Trump while in office was "not an option we could consider," adding, "If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Harris has said that she anticipates the Justice Department prosecuting Trump should she or any Democrat beat him in 2020.

