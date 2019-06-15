J.J. Watt is calling on fans to buy back Whataburger. The Texas governor is on board

(CNN) Whataburger fans are not happy over the sale of the fast food chain. Neither is Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The family-owned Texas chain announced Friday it was selling its majority ownership to a Chicago investment firm, prompting mixed reactions from fans and even one of the biggest names in the NFL.

"Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back," Watt tweeted. "Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup."

Even though he was born and raised in Wisconsin, the Lone Star State has been Watt's adoptive home. And just like many Texans, he loves Whataburger.

While Watt might be spicy about the sale of Whataburger -- and not because of the chain's ketchup -- another NFL superstar, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't seem too unhappy about the sale.