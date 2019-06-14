(CNN) A sheriff's deputy was pushed and hit in the face by Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri on Thursday night after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals, according to the Alameda County, California, Sheriff's Office.

As the Raptors players celebrated their victory at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Ujiri attempted to go onto the basketball court without showing his credentials when asked by a sheriff's deputy, said Ray Kelly, public information officer for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Ujiri pushed the deputy out of the way and got on the court, Kelly said.

The deputy tried to stop Ujiri by pushing him backward off the court, Kelly said. Ujiri then pushed the deputy a second time, with part of his arm or elbow coming into contact with the deputy's face, the spokesman said.

Kelly said it wasn't an intentional punch, but the strike landed on the deputy's jaw and he complained of pain.