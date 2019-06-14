'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran's brother died in the Dominican Republic

(CNN) Businesswoman and "Shark Tank" personality Barbara Corcoran said she is "overwhelmed with sadness" over the loss of both her brother and all of the others who have died in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

Her brother, John, died in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in April, Corcoran said in a statement Thursday.

"He loved the DR and vacationed there frequently. My brother had an existing heart condition and we believe he died of natural causes, but you're still never ready for the death of a loved one," Corcoran said in a post on Instagram.

Corcoran and John were from a family with 10 children, a childhood the TV personality lauded on her social media before her brother's death.

Seven deaths of tourists in the Dominican Republic recently have raised the concern of many. But Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia said the country is safe for travel.

