Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II will be retried on rape and abuse charges

(CNN) Days after a California jury found former NFL player Kellen Winslow II guilty of raping a 59-year-old woman, the San Diego County District Attorney's office said Friday it will retry him on eight counts the jury deadlocked on.

Winslow was found guilty on Monday of rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women. But on Tuesday, San Diego Superior Court Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial on the remaining counts, saying jurors were "hopelessly deadlocked."

Those charges include kidnapping, two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force, rape of an unconscious person, elder abuse and battery against an elder.

The once highest-paid NFL tight end was acquitted of a second lewd conduct charge, according to a video of the courtroom proceedings. With the rape conviction, Winslow faces up to nine years in prison. He faces life in prison, if convicted on the remaining counts.

Pretrial hearings have been set for September 4 and 5. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 30, with jury selection and opening statements slated for October 7.

Read More